After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Woman’s University soccer team will host its 14th annual Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5K July 18 on the TWU campus.
The sprint triathlon, a USA Triathlon (USAT) sanctioned event, is scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. and will feature a 200-yard swim, a 16.1-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. The registration fee is $65 through June 2, $75 June 3 through July 6, and $85 from July 7-July 17. As in years past, overall and age group awards will be given.
Registration is available at twuathletics.com/powersprint.
For the seventh year in a row, the sprint triathlon will include a team competition. The team competition will consist of three divisions — male, female, and coed. This is not a relay, as each team member will do all three components of the event — the swim, bike and run. The overall race times of the three-team members will be added together to determine a final team time. The team with the lowest total time in their division will win team trophies. Racers that participate on a team are still eligible for overall and age group awards. Team registrations are $175 through June 2.
A relay competition has been added with two- and three-person teams able to participate. The events may be divided among the team participants as the team deems appropriate.
Once again, the separate 5K race will also be run and will be open to both runners and walkers. The 5K will start at 7:30 a.m. outside the triathlon transition area and take place on the same run course being utilized for the sprint triathlon. Registration is $25 through June 2, $30 from June 3 to July 6, and $35 from July 7-17. Over 100 runners and walkers participated in the 2019 event, and an award for the top finisher in each age group will be given.
Dallas Athletes Racing will produce the 2021 Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5K under the supervision of race director Dan Jones. Multisport enthusiasts in the North Texas area will recognize Dallas Athletes as the company responsible for highly-regarded local events such as the St. Patrick’s Day, Caveman, TexasMan, Disco and Monster triathlons.
The Pioneer Power Sprint racecourse has a reputation as one of the best in North Texas. The 200-yard swim takes place in the TWU Fitness and Recreation indoor pool. The bike ride is an out-and-back route primarily on scenic Highway 428. The run (for both the sprint triathlon and 5K) is a one-loop path that begins on the old TWU Pioneer Golf Course before finishing at the newly renovated Hubbard Hall oval in the center of the TWU campus.
Over 4,000 athletes have participated in the first thirteen editions of the Pioneer Power Sprint. In 2019, the sprint triathlon featured over 400 triathlon and 5K participants.
Profits from the 2021 Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5K will benefit the TWU soccer team.
“With us having to cancel the race in 2020 we are all definitely excited for this year’s Pioneer Power Sprint,” head soccer coach Babak Abouzar said. “Our program is looking to build upon our first ever at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament in the fall of 2019. This event helps us with the operations of our program which helps facilitate that success. We look forward to working with Dallas Athletes Racing and their top-notch staff.”
Competitors in the 2021 Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon will receive a tech shirt, performance socks, and a finisher medal. Racers that take part in the 5K will receive a tech shirt and performance socks. The post-race party will include free food and drink (including the world-famous Dallas Athletes pancakes), awards, giveaways and vendor booths.