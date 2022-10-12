The Texas Woman's soccer team took the message and ended its scoring drought Wednesday night at Pioneer Soccer Park.
TWU (1-7-5, 1-3-4 Lone Star Conference) battled from behind for a majority of the match against UT Tyler (7-2-3, 2-2-3) on Wednesday night under the lights.
After a foul on the Pioneers in the box, the Patriots took an early 1-0 lead with a made penalty kick at the 15-minute mark.
The Pioneers maintained possession in the midfield for most of the first half, while UT Tyler set the pace with the offensive attempts. Despite the Patriots taking five corners and eight shots in the first half, TWU defended well, which has been their highlight all season.
In the first half alone, TWU's goalkeeper Morgan Sherman recorded three saves.
Following the 15-minute halftime break, the Pioneers were rejuvenated and able to ignite their offensive attack.
TWU kicked off the second half with two shots on goal off free kick opportunities. Dylann Vollaro and Celeste Beltran each recorded one of the those early shots.
The Pioneers continued to test the Patriots' goalkeeper, as Vollaro put another shot up off a TWU corner kick that missed high.
The offensive opportunities for the Pioneers ignited their confidence, which led to a beautiful connection for TWU in the 65th minute.
Abby Powers made a run down the right side of the pitch, which was perfectly timed to receive a pass from Sierra McCormick. Powers took one touch on the ball before sending a cross into the box. Bri Luna, who made a back post run, received the cross with a well-timed header, burying the ball in the bottom left corner of the net.
The goal marked Luna's second of her career and second this season. The assist from Powers was her first assist of the season and third assist of her career.
TWU saw two more looks at the goal in the second half to try to find the tiebreaker but were unable to make a connection.
The 1-1 result against the Patriots marks the fifth tie of the season for TWU, fourth of Lone Star Conference action play.
Sherman finished with six saves in the match, increasing her season total to 65.
TWU will go on the road to Lubbock on Saturday to face Lubbock Christian at LCU Soccer Field at 1 p.m.