ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday.
The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
Missouri won Sunday’s tri-meet with a 196.800.
The Pioneers started the meet off strong on the bars with a season-high 48.450 on the high-flying apparatus.
The anchor, Brooke Ferrari, continued to remain consistent, leading the Pioneers with a 9.775. Maddie Griffith, who set the tone for Ferrari in the fifth spot, scored a 9.750. The leadoff for the Pioneers, Kami Zarlengo started TWU off on the right foot with a beautiful routine to score a 9.725. Then, Beth Lazarus, who exhibitioned on Friday, scored a 9.650, and Alix Pierce recorded the final fifth score for TWU with a 9.550. In confident fashion, the Pioneers took a step forward overall on bars, as they did not have any individual fall, which helped improve their score.
After a season-high start on bars, the Pioneers moved over to beam, where they also improved and scored a 48.450.
Kyla Podges led the Pioneers on the balance beam with a season-high 9.750. Pierce matched Podges score with a 9.750 to keep raising the level for the Pioneers. With the third highest score for the Pioneers, Goad continued her consistent freshman campaign, scoring a 9.700. Maddie Gose recorded a 9.675, and Daisy Woodring scored the final top-five score for TWU with a 9.575.
The anchor on beam for the Pioneers was Steelie King, who received welcome cheers for her first day officially back in the lineup after missing the start of the season due to injury.
Taking the momentum from the first two rotations, TWU rode the high to an even higher event score on the floor. After starting strong and finishing even stronger, the Pioneers closed the day with their highest rotation scores of the day, a pair of 48.725’s on floor and vault.
Shining in her senior year, Podges, who has become a staple in the Pioneers’ floor lineup this season, scored a season-high 9.775. TWU was led on the floor by Goad with a career-high 9.850.
Pierce matched Goad’s 9.850, as she continued to perform consistently high on the floor. A strong performer in the floor lineup, Woodring recorded a 9.675. Finally, in her collegiate debut on floor, Ferrari finished with the fifth score for the Pioneers, a 9.575.
After recording a season-high 48.775 on vault on Friday at Southeast Missouri, the Pioneers narrowly missed their high mark with a closing rotation of 48.725.
Woodring flew high and performed a clean vault to lead TWU with a 9.825, tying for second overall in the event. With a season-high 9.775, Sierra Muns reentered the vault lineup and stuck the landing to finish. Griffith, who recorded a season-high 9.850 on vault on Friday, hit a 9.750. To round out the top-five scores for TWU, Gose hit a 9.700 and Lazarus finished with a 9.675.
The Pioneers finished with a 194.325, a season high, and placed second overall ahead of Lindenwood.
“I am proud of how our team responded today after struggling on Friday,” TWU coach Lisa Bowerman said. “They truly came together and worked confidently through the meet start to finish. We are excited to take the next step and to be back home in KMA next weekend.”
TWU will return home to Kitty Magee Arena for its next meet. The Pioneers will host Iowa State and New Hampshire at 2 p.m. Sunday. Following the meet, TWU will host a free kids’ clinic for the first 100 kids to sign up prior to the meet.
