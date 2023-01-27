Behind five double-digit scoring performances, the Texas Woman's basketball team defeated Oklahoma Christian 73-56 in Kitty Magee Arena on Thursday night.
TWU (18-1, 13-0 in Lone Star Conference) increased its win streak to 16 games and eight wins in KMA, as they reigned victorious over OC (3-15, 3-11).
Tonight, the Pioneers wore pink in honor of Coach Kay Yow and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In partnership with the Play4Kay movement, the Pioneers recognized individuals who have battled cancer. The players, coaches and fans wore pink in honor of friends, family and loved ones.
Before the game, the Pioneers recognized the individuals they were honoring by wearing pink, and at halftime, the survivors in the crowd stood and were celebrated.
"Tonight was about more than basketball and more than the result," TWU coach Beth Jillson said. "Wearing pink in honor of the courageous men and women who have battled cancer inspires us to have strength and courage. Additionally, it unites us together as we aim to lift others up and bring awareness through the Play4Kay initiative."
In the game, five Pioneers scored 10 or more points on an efficient offensive night for TWU. As a team, the Pioneers shot 50% from the field and a season-high 50% from the 3-point line.
Sadie Moyer led the offensive charge for TWU, igniting the crowd with four made 3s on just five attempts and 6-of-11 shooting from the field for 16 points. Ashley Ingram dominated the post play, scoring 12 points. Ingram also distributed the ball well out of double-teams, finishing the night with a career-high six assists.
Scout Huffman remained a consistent force for the Pioneers on offense and on the boards, as she finished the night with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Leila Patel came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points. Ariyanna Hines had a season-high 10 points.
While the Pioneers eventually flexed and pulled away for a 17-point win, the first quarter was high-scoring for both TWU and OC.
Despite starting the game hot from downtown with two back-to-back 3-pointers from Moyer, back-and-forth scoring in the quarter gave the Pioneers just a three-point lead headed into the second quarter.
The second quarter proved to be the difference maker. The Pioneers held the Eagles to just eight points, marking the ninth time this season they have held an opponent to less than 10 po0ints in a quarter. The Eagles shot just 20% from the field and 0% from beyond the arc.
While they were holding the Eagles scoreless, the Pioneers mounted a 14-2 run in the first seven minutes of the quarter. The run was majorly ignited by Patel, who connected on three 3-pointers in three minutes of play.
At the 1:37 mark of the second quarter, Hines drained her first long-distance shot to give the Pioneers a 16-point advantage. Huffman and Ingram both answered with jumpers 16 seconds apart to extend TWU's lead to 18.
Following two OC free throws, the Pioneers headed into the locker room with a 16-point lead over the Eagles after outscoring them 21-8 in the quarter.
The third quarter was a mirror image of the first, with the Eagles scoring 15 and the Pioneers scoring 18.
Ingram gave TWU its largest lead of the night at 23 with one made free throw at the 4:42 mark of the third.
Despite the Eagles closing the quarter on a 5-2 run, Ingram owned the paint and hit a jumper with 19 seconds on the clock to send the Pioneers into the final 10 minutes of action with a 19-point advantage.
Huffman opened the final quarter quickly for the Pioneers, hitting a jump shot in the first 30 seconds off a Brielle Woods assist. Woods followed up with her own floater in the paint after breaking down her defender off the dribble.
The Eagles attempted to claw back in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points to the Pioneers 15.
TWU remains the sole undefeated team in the Lone Star Conference.
The Pioneers forced the Eagles into 20 turnovers and scored 27 points off of those turnovers. Also in the defensive category, the Pioneers grabbed a season-high 13 steals. Woods and Jada Celsur both topped the Pioneer leader board with three steals each, a career-high for Celsur. TWU held the Eagles to 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from the 3-point line.
TWU also grabbed 34 boards rebounds, led by Woods with eight. The Pioneers dominated the game in transition, scoring 17 fast-break points to the Eagles' two.
"We were so diversified on the offensive end tonight," Jillson said. "To have five players score in double-digits tonight shows the strength of our lineup. We also recorded 16 assists tonight, just one off of our season high. Tonight was a total team win, and I loved being able to put it together in front of our home crowd."
The Pioneers are back in KMA at 2 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.