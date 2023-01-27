TWU Pioneers Logo

Behind five double-digit scoring performances, the Texas Woman's basketball team defeated Oklahoma Christian 73-56 in Kitty Magee Arena on Thursday night.

TWU (18-1, 13-0 in Lone Star Conference) increased its win streak to 16 games and eight wins in KMA, as they reigned victorious over OC (3-15, 3-11).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you