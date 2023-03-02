TWU Pioneers Logo

FRISCO — Top-seeded Texas Woman's University started strong and never looked back Thursday in a 62-50 win over eighth-seeded St. Edward's in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament.

The Pioneers (24-4 overall) never trailed and were never tied, recording their third wire-to-wire win of the season at Frisco's Comerica Center. St. Edward's finishes the season at 14-17.

