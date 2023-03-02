FRISCO — Top-seeded Texas Woman's University started strong and never looked back Thursday in a 62-50 win over eighth-seeded St. Edward's in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament.
The Pioneers (24-4 overall) never trailed and were never tied, recording their third wire-to-wire win of the season at Frisco's Comerica Center. St. Edward's finishes the season at 14-17.
TWU recorded a season-high 18 assists. Ashley Ingram and Brielle Woods led with four assists each, and Keslyn King finished with three.
TWU started off on fire on offense. The Pioneers scored 20 points in the first quarter and held the Hilltoppers to 10.
With storms raging outside, Scout Huffman ignited the Pioneers' offense. Huffman scored the first six points of the game. St. Edward's would not find its first points of the game until the 7:15 mark.
Back-to-back buckets by Huffman and Jordan Jackson, gave the Pioneers their first double-digit lead of the night with 1:57 remaining in the quarter, 18-8.
The quarter ended the same way it started with a Huffman 2-pointer to send the Pioneers into the second half with a 10-point advantage, 20-10.
The Pioneers kept the control in the second quarter, mounting an 8-2 run to claim their largest lead of the first half at 14, 28-14, with 4:30 remaining in the half.
Over the next two minutes, the Hilltoppers went on a 7-0 run that was quickly silenced by a Leila Patel 3-pointer. Then a Patel assist to Ngozi Obineke put the Pioneers ahead by 10, 33-23, with two minutes left in the quarter.
To close the half, Moyer drained a 3 to send the Pioneers into the locker room with a 36-26 lead.
In the third quarter, the Pioneers' lowest lead was just nine points, which was after a quarter-opening free throw shot by St. Edward's.
And TWU maintained a double-digit lead for the entire fourth quarter. The Pioneers found their largest lead of the night, 19, on a jumper by Moyer at the 3:40 mark, 62-43.
The quarterfinal win is the first LSC Championships win for TWU since the 2015-16 season, when the Pioneers defeated Cameron in the opening round of the tournament.
Huffman led the Pioneers with 15 points, Moyer added 14 and Ingram rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10. King and Obineke both finished with eight points.
TWU won the rebounding battle, 34-32. Ingram led the Pioneers on the boards with six, Woods grabbed five, and King and Jada Celsur both recorded four.
The Pioneers await the winner of Lubbock Christian and Texas A&M-Kingsville for the semifinal game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
