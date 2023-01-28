CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded a season-high on vault, along with multiple career-high scores across every rotation tonight against Southeast Missouri State.
The Pioneers traveled to Missouri to compete against the Redhawks in dual meet. In a Midwest Independent Conference meeting, TWU fell to SEMO, scoring a 193.325. In their second meet at home, the Redhawks scored a program-record 196.175.
TWU began the night on the uneven bars, starting off the meet with a 47.8500. Maddie Griffith led the Pioneers on the opening rotation with a 9.8000. In her season debut on the uneven bars, Alix Pierce scored a 9.7500. Brooke Ferrari scored a 9.7000 to represent the top three scores for the Pioneers on the opening apparatus.
After the bars, the Pioneers rotated to the vault, where they improved upon their start. On vault, the Pioneers scored a season-high 48.7750. Griffith continued her impressive performance, scoring a career-high 9.8500 to lead the Pioneers. Then, Madeline Gose followed her with a season-high 9.775. Beth Lazarus, who was the first Pioneer on vault, scored a season-high 9.7500. Matching Gose's score, Daisy Woodring also scored a 9.7500. To round out the top five scores for TWU, Emily Six scored a 9.6500. Finally, in her debut on vault, Kami Zarlengo scored a 9.6000.
For the third rotation, the Pioneers continued their strong season performances on floor, narrowly missing their season-high of a 48.9000 with a 48.8750. After scoring a career-high 9.9000 on floor at TWU last week, Alix Pierce almost matched that career mark with a 9.8500. Pierce's performance came after Daisy Woodring set the tone with a career-high 9.8500, breaking her former career high of 9.8250, which she had hit three times.
Ruby Goad, who performed in the second spot for TWU on floor, remained consistently great, elevating her career-high score to a 9.7500. In the anchor spot for TWU, Zarlengo debuted on floor with an upbeat routine. With cheers from the Pioneers, Zarlengo set her career-high bar at a 9.7500 on floor. Continuing the career-high trend, Kyla Podges contributed to the top five scores for TWU with a career-high 9.6750.
After a high score on floor, the Pioneers closed the meet on the balance beam with a 47.8250. Three Pioneers scored a 9.7000 or higher in the final rotation. Pierce led TWU with a season-high 9.8250. Also topping the leaderboard on beam for TWU, Emily Six scored a career-high 9.8250, sticking her stellar routine. Finally, Woodring finished top three among the Pioneers with a 9.7000.
After the scores were finalized, the Pioneers had three top-three event finishers. Griffith placed first on vault, and Pierce and Six tied for third on the beam.
TWU will compete again on Sunday in a tri-meet at Lindenwood against Missouri and Lindenwood.
