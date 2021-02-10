DALLAS — Kaia Saylor notched her third consecutive double-double, with 13 kills and 19 digs, Trixie Oche turned in an 11-kill performance and hit .455, while Tabitha Spray added 10 kills and a team-best five service aces as the Texas Woman's volleyball team used an 11-ace evening to pick up a four-set win at Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night.
"Exciting match with great setting decisions from Bailey Wozniak," coach Jeff Huebner said. "Having that type of balance is going to prove important as we continue through the season. I'm proud of our players for their ability to make no-practice adjustments and looking forward to our continued leadership growth."
Wozniak had a match-high 37 assists and added six kills and five digs, while Sydney Stroh (20 digs) and Yanely Pabon (10 digs) both reached double figures for TWU (1-3, 1-3 Lone Star Conference).
TWU and DBU (1-6, 1-5) traded runs in the opening set, with TWU responding to an early DBU run to knot the opening set at 7-7. There were 10 ties in a back-and-forth opening set that saw the Pioneers earn set point at 24-23, but DBU responded with three quick points to close out a 26-24 set win.
The second set was close, but the Pioneers led wire-to-wire. TWU started the set with the first two points and never trailed, opening up a four-point advantage at 16-12. After DBU scored a pair of points to pull to within 21-19, the Pioneers evened the match with four consecutive points to take a 25-19 win in Set 2.
TWU and DBU traded leads in the opening half of the third set, but after TWU turned a 15-13 deficit into a 17-15 lead the Pioneers would not trail again in a set that TWU won by the score of 25-21.
The Pioneers scored the first four points of the fourth set to claim an early lead, and moved that lead to six (14-8) after a 4-0 run. However, DBU rallied and eventually tied the set at 18-18. The Pioneers closed strong, however, using a balanced attack to score seven of the next 10 points to seal the 25-21 win in the decisive fourth set.
While DBU held a .222 to .195 hitting advantage, the Pioneers quickly improved their offensive efficiency after a slow start, committing 10 errors in the opening set and a combined total of 14 in the next three sets. The most glaring differential in statistics came at the service line, where the Pioneers dropped in 11 aces to DBU's one. Spray was joined by Pabon (3) and Stroh (2) as players with multiple aces.
TWU returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to kick off the first of four consecutive matches with Texas A&M-Commerce. Next week's matches on Tuesday and Wednesday will be played on the road and both will begin at 6 p.m.