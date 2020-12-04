The TWU basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
"We have temporarily paused our basketball operations due to a positive COVID-19 test within our program. The health, safety, and welfare of our student-athletes is our top priority," TWU athletic director Sandee Mott said in a statement. "We will continue to adhere to TWU, Lone Star Conference, and NCAA protocols, and use those protocols to make a determination as to when the team will be able to safely return to practice and competition."
TWU's games on Dec. 11 and 12 against Angelo State to open the season have been postponed. No decisions have been made about subsequent games.