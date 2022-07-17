Isabel Goyco, a member of the TWU gymnastics team who won a national title in the floor exercise as a junior and senior, has been nominated by the university for NCAA Woman of the Year.
TWU made the announcement late last week when nominees from across the country were unveiled.
Goyco helped lead TWU to the Midwest Independent Conference title and the program's 12th USAG National Championship last season. She went on to win the individual title in the floor exercise, posting a record tying score of 9.950 to repeat as national champion and earn first team All-America honors.
Schools across the country nominate an athlete who excels in academics, athletics, service and leadership each year for NCAA Woman of the Year.
Goyco was honored as the MIC Woman of the Year. She also received the Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete award and was on the LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll.
"Over the past four years, I have had a front row seat in observing the way that Isabel pursues her goals with passion and purpose," TWU gymnastics head coach Lisa Bowerman said in a statement. "Before she even set foot on campus, Isabel set her mind on accomplishing great things as both an athlete and a student.
"Based upon her remarkable academic achievements and her stellar athletic career, it is clear she has accomplished all that she set out to do."
Goyco graduated from TWU this spring summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology and minors in art and finance after spending four years at the school. She plans on attending medical school.
Conferences will select two student-athletes to advance in the Woman of the Year selection process in the coming weeks. A selection committee will choose deserving candidates who participate in sports that are not sponsored by their conference.
The field will be reduced to 30 candidates before nine finalists are selected from each of the NCAA's three divisions. The winner will be named from those nine finalists.
The top 30 honorees will attend the NCAA Convention in January in San Antonio, where the winner will be announced.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.