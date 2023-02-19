TWU Pioneers Logo

The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team hosted a dual meet Sunday at Kitty Magee Arena, and although the Pioneers soared to a season high of 195.025, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma topped the meet with a 198.325.

Starting off on vault, TWU soared to a new season high of a 48.825 on the event. Steelie King and Daisy Woodring punched the air with enthusiasm on their vaults, as they led the Pioneers with a pair of 9.825s. Madeline Gose kept the energy going, matching her season high of 9.775, and Beth Lazarus, who led off on the event for the Pioneers, matched her season high of 9.750. In the third spot for TWU, Maddie Griffith vaulted to a 9.650. She marked the fifth and final counted score for the Pioneers on the opening rotation.

