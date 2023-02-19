The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team hosted a dual meet Sunday at Kitty Magee Arena, and although the Pioneers soared to a season high of 195.025, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma topped the meet with a 198.325.
Starting off on vault, TWU soared to a new season high of a 48.825 on the event. Steelie King and Daisy Woodring punched the air with enthusiasm on their vaults, as they led the Pioneers with a pair of 9.825s. Madeline Gose kept the energy going, matching her season high of 9.775, and Beth Lazarus, who led off on the event for the Pioneers, matched her season high of 9.750. In the third spot for TWU, Maddie Griffith vaulted to a 9.650. She marked the fifth and final counted score for the Pioneers on the opening rotation.
Then, TWU rotated with Oklahoma and moved to the uneven bars, where the season highs kept rolling in. Griffith, who competed sixth for the Pioneers, topped the leader board on the event and matched her season-high with a 9.825. In the anchor spot, Brooke Ferrari remained a consistent achiever for TWU, scoring a 9.775. Kami Zarlengo competed third and finished third for the Pioneers with a 9.650. Alix Pierce and Mara Johnson brought home the final two scores for TWU on bars. Pierce flew to a 9.550 and Johnson hit a 9.475. TWU finished on bars with a 48.275.
Moving onto the 4-inch balance beam, the Pioneers balanced their way to an impressive season-high score of 48.975. Pierce, in the anchor sport for TWU, earned a career-high 9.875 for her incredible routine. Prior to Pierce, Ruby Goad competed in the third position for the Pioneers and hit every series, scoring a career-high 9.850. The entire lineup fed off each other’s routines. Kyla Podges competed second, ahead of Goad, matching her season high and career high with a 9.825. Gose flexed her strength and poise on the beam, scoring a 9.725, and Woodring remained consistently great on the apparatus; she scored a 9.700 for the Pioneers.
While the crowd remained hyped the entire afternoon, the Pioneers got them on their feet during their final floor rotation. On their best rotation of the day, TWU scored a season-high 49.000, bringing the house down with excitement.
In the lead-off position, Podges set the tone from the first pass, scoring a 9.750. Competing in the second spot, King rose to the occasion in her first season competing on floor, electrifying the crowd and scoring a career-high 9.800. Following King, Woodring maintained the momentum and scored a 9.775. Then, Johnson stuck her landings and soared to a 9.800. Gose, in the fifth spot, brought electricity to the arena with her routine and scored a 9.750. Finally, the top Pioneer floor scorer, Pierce closed the final rotation with a 9.875 to help led the Pioneers to a season-high finish at home on Sunday.
Up next: The Pioneers will host West Virginia at Kitty Magee Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m.
