Domi Bonzagni set a new career high on floor, while Isabel Goyco, Mara Johnson and Beth Lazarus all equaled career-high marks as the TWU gymnastics team posted its highest score of the season, scoring 195.725 in a second-place finish in Sunday’s quad inside Kitty Magee Arena.
No. 1 Oklahoma took first place with a 198.075, with Air Force finishing just behind the Pioneers with a 195.700. Southeast Missouri finished fourth at 193.425.
“Today was another electric day in KMA,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “Our three seniors have made a lasting impact on TWU gymnastics and we really wanted to honor them well in their last regular-season meet in KMA. Our team continues to take steps forward every week and set themselves up well for postseason.”
Daisy Woodring and Emerson Adams paced the Pioneers on vault with 9.825s, finishing in a four-way tie for fifth place. Lazarus and Madeline Gose both scored matching 9.800s — with Lazarus’ score equaling her career high, while Johnson added a 9.750 and Sierra Muns turned in a 9.700 as TWU posted a 49.000 in the meet’s opening event.
The Pioneers then rotated to floor, with Johnson’s 9.750 leading TWU. Bonzagni, Steelie King and Lazarus all posted 9.700s.
The third rotation saw the Pioneers move to the balance beam, with MacKenzie Kunzman leading TWU with a 9.825 to tie for ninth. Kyla Podges and King turned in 9.800s, with King adding a 9.775 and Emily Six contributing a 9.750 as the Pioneers scored a 48.950 in the event.
The Pioneers closed on floor and narrowly missed hitting the program record of 49.325 in the event — scoring 49.275. Goyco equaled her career high of 9.925 to tie for first, while Johnson’s 9.875 earned a tie for seventh. Gose added a 9.850, tying for ninth, and Bonzagni’s 9.825 set a new career-high mark in her final regular-season meet inside KMA. Alix Pierce and Muns added matching 9.800s.
The meet was the final regular-season home meet for Goyco, Bonzagni and Mackenzie Balderas — who will all compete one more time at home when the Pioneers host the Midwest Independent Conference championships on March 18.
The Pioneers close the regular season on Saturday, traveling to Centenary for a 6 p.m. meet.