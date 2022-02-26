In front of a record-breaking crowd in Kitty Magee Arena, the Pioneers posted two career highs en route to a 2022 season high for TWU gymnastics — a 195.450.
On Friday night, TWU hosted Louisiana State, Pittsburgh and Centenary College. There were 1,237 fans in attendance, which broke the former TWU attendance record of 1,229 set 10 years ago on Jan. 21, 2012.
“Tonight was a great night for our program,” TWU coach Lisa Bowerman said Friday. “I am so proud of our team and excited about how they are contributing to build momentum in the second half of season.”
The Pioneers also hosted their alumni in a special celebration. Prior to the start of the meet, the first national championship TWU gymnastics team from 1993 was introduced. On Saturday night, the 1993 team and their head coach Frank Kudlac were inducted into the TWU Hall of Fame.
The Pioneers started out the night on the vault. Emerson Adams tied her career high with a 9.850. Madeline Gose and Sierra Muns both scored 9.775s, followed by a 9.725 by Beth Lazarus. Rounding out the scores for TWU, Daisy Woodring and Emily Six both hit higher than 9.6s — Woodring scoring a 9.675 and Six scored a 9.650. TWU closed the first rotation with a 48.800.
Next, TWU rotated to compete on the uneven bars, with four Pioneers scoring 9.7s or higher. Steelie King led the way for TWU on the bars, scoring a new career-high 9.825. King crushed her former career high, a 9.775, which she set she set on March 12, 2021.
Maddie Griffith electrified the crowd with a 9.775, and Mara Johnson matched her career high for the third time with a 9.775. More career highs continued to rain from the uneven bars for the Pioneers, as Kyla Podges hit a new career high — a 9.775, breaking her former career high of 9.750. Finally, Lazarus bookended the top-5 TWU scores with a 9.675 to give the Pioneers a season-high 48.825 team score on bars.
In the third rotation, the Pioneers scored a 48.925, their highest event score of the night. Mackenzie Kunzman led TWU with a 9.875, tying her career high. Podges joined Kunzman in tying her career high with a 9.825. Woodring scored the third highest score for the Pioneers with a 9.800. Finally, Gose scored the final 9.7 or higher on the beam, posting a 9.750. The final TWU scores were a tie by King and Six — each hitting 9.675s.
TWU closed the night on the floor exercise, scoring a 48.900. Gose and Johnson led the Pioneers with a pair of 9.825s. Alix Pierce shone in her performance, scoring a 9.800. Two Pioneer seniors, Isabel Goyco and Domi Bonzagni, turned in 9.725s. Finally, Muns hit a 9.625 to close the scoring on the floor for TWU.
The Pioneers total score of 195.450 marks a new 2022 season high, breaking the previous high of 195.425. TWU came in third in the quad meet, with LSU finishing first (197.625) and Pittsburgh placing second (195.600). Centenary finished in fourth with a 188.075.
TWU will remain at home in KMA for their final regular-season meet of the season on Sunday. The Pioneers will host the University of Oklahoma, Air Force and Southeast Missouri State University on senior day.