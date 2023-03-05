TYLER — For the third meet in a row, the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season high, this time in a win at the Rose City Classic over Centenary on Saturday night, as the Pioneers scored a 195.650.
TWU increased its previous season high score of 195.375, which was set on Feb. 26 against West Virginia, by a big margin.
In the first collegiate meet hosted in Tyler, the Pioneers competed against Centenary College at The Oil Palace in the Rose City Classic.
The Pioneers began the meet with by scoring a new season-high on uneven bars of 48.9000. Standout freshman Brooke Ferrari led the way for the Pioneers in the opening rotation with a 9.825 to tie for first overall in the event.
Next, the Pioneers rotated to vault and maintained a high level of energy. All six competitors on vault scored a 9.7 or higher to lead the Pioneers to a total score of 48.850. Daisy Woodring, Madeline Gose and Maddie Griffith all topped the TWU leaderboard on vault with 9.800s, tying for the event title.
Moving onto floor, TWU showcased more strong performances to record a 48.925 on the event. Leading the Pioneers, Woodring matched her career high of a 9.850 to claim the event title.
In their final rotation on balance beam, the Pioneers scored a 48.975 on beam — their highest event score of the day. King earned the title of beam queen, winning the event title with a 9.825.
“I am proud of how we came out with confidence tonight,” TWU coach Lisa Bowerman said. “To continue to elevate our scores and raise our level of performance shows our athletes’ commitment to growth and achieving their best. We look forward to continuing to build as we prepare for senior night and postseason.”
The Pioneers will host their final meet in Kitty Magee Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. TWU will honor their seven seniors in the quad meet against Florida, Washington and North Carolina State.
— From TWU sports information
