Behind a season-high 194.1500, the Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded its first win of the season Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
For their home opener, the Pioneers were honoring cancer awareness, with gymnasts and fans wearing ribbons in the color of their choice to honor those with a certain type of cancer. In partnership with Cancer Support Community of North Texas, TWU celebrated the message that "hope comes in all colors."
The Pioneers began on vault Friday night, doing the Olympic rotation for the first time in the 2023 season. They opened the meet with a season-high 48.4000 in the opening rotation. Daisy Woodring continued improving on the high-flying apparatus, scoring her first 9.8000 of the season and winning the event. Madeline Gose finished with a season-high 9.7500. To round out the final three scores of the top five, Mara Johnson hit a 9.6500, Beth Lazarus scored a 9.6250 and Maddie Griffith recorded a 9.5750.
Rotating to bars, TWU scored a season-high and meet-high 47.9500. Brooke Ferrari continued her impressive freshman campaign, placing second with a 9.7500. The leadoff for TWU, Kami Zarlengo, hit a 9.6500, and Griffith scored a 9.600.
After starting out a little inconsistently in the first two rotations, the Pioneers recorded a pair of 48.9000s on both the balance beam and floor exercise. The team score on balance beam was a season high, while the score on floor tied TWU's season high.
The Pioneers had two top-three finishers on the beam. Gose topped the leaderboard in second overall with a season-high 9.8500. In third place overall, freshman Ruby Goad scored another career high with a 9.825. The other three top performances from TWU were all 9.7250 or higher. Alix Pierce and Kyla Podges both finished with season-high 9.7500s. Emily Six rounded out the top five scores for TWU with a season-high 9.7250.
Finishing on floor proved to be a strong exclamation point for the Pioneers. Pierce crushed every skill in the fifth spot on floor, recording a career-high 9.9000. Woodring tied her career high with a season-high 9.8250. Continuing the season-high trend, Sierra Muns scored a 9.7750. Goad and Gose helped lead the Pioneers to their high final score with a pair of 9.7000s.
TWU goes on the road for their next meet, at Southeast Missouri on Friday.
