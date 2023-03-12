TWU gymnasts

TWU's seven seniors were honored following Sunday's meet in Kitty Magee Arena.

 TWU sports information

The Texas Woman's gymnastics team hosted the finale to its 2023 regular season on Sunday against Florida, North Carolina State and Washington.

The Pioneers celebrated the accomplishments and impact of their seven seniors in their final home meet of the regular season in Kitty Magee Arena.

