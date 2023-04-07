Texas Woman's advanced to the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championship finals Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
On Thursday night, the Pioneers won the second session with a 195.475 to advance to the finals. Southeast Missouri State placed second with a 194.300.
In the first session, Lindenwood won the meet with a 195.625, and the final rotation edged Air Force with a 193.850 over Brown for the second qualifying spot in the first session.
The Pioneers were looking to defend their 2022 title and win their 13th National Championship.
Notes
Semifinal session: On Thursday night, the Pioneers scored a season high on floor with a score of 49.200. Mara Johnson led the way with a 9.900, and all six Pioneers scored a 9.750 or higher. The balance beam was their second-highest rotation with a 48.925. On the beam, all six Pioneers scored a 9.775 or higher. Emily Six and MacKenzie Kunzman led the way with a 9.800.
A look at the competition: SEMO had its highest score on the uneven bars in the semifinal session with a 48.950. They were led by Lindsay Ockler with a 9.875. Lindenwood scored the highest overall score between the two sessions. Their best event was floor, where they finished with a 49.075. The Lions were led by Gayla Griswold with a 9.900. Air Force had its highest rotation score on floor with a 48.625. The Falcons were led by Kylee Greene and Velandra Brochi with a pair of 9.800s.
A look back: To win the national title last season, the Pioneers scored a season-high of 196.025. The last time the Pioneers hosted nationals they claimed the title on their home floor, which they were aiming to do Friday night.
