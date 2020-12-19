Jordan Jenkins turned in a 17-point effort and Kam Daily turned in a 12-point, six-rebound afternoon, but TWU was unable to finish a late rally against Texas A&M International (2-1), falling 60-55 on Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.
The game — which was the Pioneers’ season opener — was a late addition to TWU’s schedule following the postponement of this weekend’s originally scheduled games at St. Mary’s.
“It felt so great to be able to play on our home court today and finally get a game under our belt,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “I loved the energy and toughness our team showed. We are looking forward to building off this game.”
The two schools traded leads through the opening quarter, with the Pioneers holding a two-point lead (11-9) with 2:05 to play. However, TAMIU scored the quarter’s last five points to take a 14-11 lead. TAMIU continued its run in the opening minutes of the second quarter, extending the run to 13-0 to grab a 22-11 advantage with 6:41 to play until the half. The Dustdevils held the lead near double digits for the bulk of the quarter, when the Pioneers closed the half on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to six (31-25) at the break.
Again the Dustdevils jumped ahead in the third quarter, grabbing a 12-point (42-30) advantage halfway through the period, but the Pioneers closed strong, using an 8-0 run to pull to within four (42-38) entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the teams trade baskets down the stretch, with a Daily jumper pulling the Pioneers to within two (55-53) with less than a minute to play. However, TAMIU was able to take advantage of trips to the charity stripe in the final minute to hold on for the victory.
The Pioneers outshot TAMIU 39.6% to 38.3% from the floor, and while TWU held a higher 3-point shooting percentage, the Dustdevils connected on six 3-pointers while TWU hit four, and the Dustdevils took advantage of their 21 trips to the free-throw line, shooting at an 85.7% clip. TAMIU held a 38-24 rebounding advantage, which was enough to negate TAMIU’s 23 turnovers.
The Pioneers are scheduled to return to action when they host Cameron at 2 p.m. Jan. 2.