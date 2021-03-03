Senior Tabitha Spray turned in a 10-kill, 35-assist, 17-dig triple-double while freshmen Kaia Saylor and Sydney Stroh both added double-doubles as TWU dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Dallas Baptist on Wednesday.
DBU won 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 15-8 in Wednesday’s match, which was the final match inside Kitty Magee Arena for Spray as well as for student assistant Sydney McClinton.
“A huge thank you to Sydney McClinton, student assistant for the past four years,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “Sydney has been the perfect example of selfless servant leadership in our program. ... Tabitha Spray finished her home campaign the picture of consistency for our program. Not only did she post the first triple-double in our program in a long time, but she demonstrated why everyone who meets her loves her: She is the ultimate teammate.”
Toward the end of the opening set, DBU (3-7, 3-7 Lone Star Conference) held off the first set point, but the Pioneers (3-5, 3-5) converted on the second on a Saylor kill, taking the opening set 25-14. The Patriots evened the match in the second set with a 25-23 win.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair that saw the two teams tied on numerous occasions — the last coming on a TWU attack error at 25-25 — starting a 3-0 run for DBU that put the Patriots ahead after the 27-25 set victory.
The Pioneers closed out the fourth set with consecutive points to claim a 25-22 victory and send the match to the fifth and deciding set.
It was DBU that claimed an early advantage in the fifth set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead, and while the Pioneers rallied the deficit was too large to overcome as DBU held on for the 15-8 set victory.
Saylor led TWU with 18 kills, going along with her 11 digs while Stroh had 10 kills and 20 digs.
Monica Wood also reached double-figure kills, adding 11 while hitting a team-high .281. Cassidy Steadman added 14 assists, while Abbie Sprague led TWU with 26 digs.
The Pioneers outhit DBU .150 to .117, while both teams had 14 blocks. TWU was led by Trixie Oche’s seven.
TWU plays its final four matches on the road, returning to action Tuesday and Wednesday at UT Tyler. Both night’s matches are slated to begin at 6 p.m.