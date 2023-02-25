TYLER — The Texas Woman's basketball team closed the regular season Saturday with a 63-54 loss on the road to UT Tyler.
TWU (24-4, 19-3 in the Lone Star Conference) split the two-game season series with Tyler (23-6, 18-4).
TWU had clinched the league crown Thursday by defeating UT Tyler in Denton. As a result, they will have the No. 1 seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, beginning Thursday.
As the No. 1 seed, the Pioneers will face the eighth seed, St. Edward's, at 6 p.m. Thursday in Frisco at the Comerica Center.
The final game of the season started out similarly to Thursday's night's game, proving to be a defensive battle.
TWU was held scoreless for the first seven minutes, but they only gave up seven points to the Patriots in that time.
Leila Patel broke the drought for TWU with a 3-pointer off an assist from Sadie Moyer, which ignited the Pioneers' offense.
Just 20 seconds after Patel's shot, Keslyn King made a jumper to cut the deficit to two points, 7-5.
At the one-minute mark, Patel banked in her second 3-pointer of the game to bring the Pioneers within one to close the first quarter, 9-8.
The second quarter was all TWU as the Pioneers recorded their highest-scoring quarter with 18 total points.
Ngozi Obineke immediately lit the scoring flame for TWU with a made layup in the first 15 seconds of action. Obineke ignited a 9-0 run to open the quarter as the Pioneers held the Patriots scoreless for four minutes.
The run gave the Pioneers a 17-9 lead, but Tyler quickly scored several baskets to tie the game at 19 with 3:32 left in the first half.
To close the first half, Scout Huffman drained a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to give TWU a three-point advantage heading into halftime, 26-23.
Ashley Ingram opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets to give the Pioneers a 31-23 lead with 8:36 remaining in the third.
Then, the Patriots mounted a 7-0 run to cut the Pioneers' lead in half, 34-30.
Back-and-forth scoring ended the third quarter, and UT Tyler made a 3 to take a two-point lead and momentum into the fourth, 43-41.
To open the fourth quarter, Moyer drained a 3 to reclaim the lead for TWU, 44-43, in the first 15 seconds of the final quarter.
Then, after two quick baskets by the Patriots, Moyer hit another three to tie the game at 47 with 7:50 remaining in the quarter.
Over the next four minutes, the Patriots mounted a 9-0 run that was silenced by an Ingram jumper at the 3:58 mark, but TWU still trailed by seven, 56-49.
In the final three minutes of action, TWU was unable to string together baskets on offense and cut into the Patriots lead and they secured the 63-54 win.
Ingram led the Pioneers with 14 points. She became just the third Pioneer in program history to go 100% (6 of 6) from the field.
Patel finished the game with nine points and a career-high four rebounds.
Tickets to the Lone Star Conference tournament are available as single-session passes. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Each single-session ticket includes two tournament games and is redeemable for the specified session only. Tickets can be purchased at Comerica Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) now through the end of the tournament. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster are subject to additional fees and taxes. No additional fees will be applied to tickets purchased at Comerica Center Box Office.
2023 Lone Star Conference Women's Basketball Championship
Comerica Center - Frisco, Texas
Thursday, March 2
SESSION ONE
Game 1: [3] UT Tyler vs. [6] West Texas A&M, Noon
Game 2: [2] Angelo State vs. [7] Cameron, 2:30 p.m.
SESSION TWO
Game 3: [1] Texas Woman's vs. [8] St. Edward's, 6 p.m.
Game 4: [4] Lubbock Christian vs. [5] Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8:30 p.m.
