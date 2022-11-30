The Texas Woman's basketball team started their Lone Star Conference schedule in high-scoring fashion Wednesday night, defeating Midwestern State 71-51.
TWU (6-1, 1-0) never took its foot off the gas, winning every quarter and leading by as much as 25 in the game to start conference play undefeated.
Defense continued to shine for the Pioneers, fueling their offensive scoring runs down the stretch. Midwestern State (1-5, 0-1) turned the ball over 17 times in the game for 19 TWU points. Additionally, for the fifth time this season, the Pioneers held their opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter, as the Mustangs scored just nine in the second quarter.
It took the first quarter for the Pioneers find their footing before going on their big offensive push.
The Mustangs saw their only lead of the night in the first quarter. With four minutes left in quarter, MSU led by two points. Their lead was short-lived, however, as Scout Huffman drained a 3-pointer off a dynamic pass from Ariyanna Hines to give the Pioneers a one-point lead. The Pioneers would ride the arc of that shot for the rest of the game, as they never trailed again.
TWU began to open the offense up and play smoother in the second quarter. Ashley Ingram started the quarter off with four straight points, hitting two free throws and a layup, to ignite the scoring for the Pioneers.
Brielle Woods, who finished the game with a season-high 13 points, scored six of her 13 in the second quarter alone.
Sadie Moyer ushered the Pioneers into their largest lead of the first half at 12 points after she made two free throws with 1:42 left in the half.
Ingram, who continues to be an unstoppable threat at the post position, led TWU with 17 points and 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double of the season.
Leading the Pioneers' defensive effort, Woods shut down the Mustangs' guards and also grabbed six rebounds and two steals to go along with her 13 points.
Moyer, who went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line, added 12 points in the win.
Proving to be a difference maker this year, Ngozi Obineke narrowly missed recording a double-double as well. She finished the game with nine points and 11 rebounds, six of which were offensive boards.
Additionally, Hines finished the game with a season-high five points.
On the boards as a team, the Pioneers dominated the rebounding battle, grabbing 47 to the Mustangs' 33. Additionally, TWU matched their season high in offensive rebounds, grabbing 15 as a team. The Pioneers also scored 38 points in the paint.
"We are thrilled to start off conference play with a win at home," TWU coach Beth Jillson said. "The stats really show improvement in the areas we worked on excelling at this week, particularly the rebound column and the forced turnovers. Forcing turnovers on the defensive end and doing the work on the boards shows this teams' heart to do every little thing it takes to be successful night in and night out."
The Pioneers will be back at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. as they continue their home LSC slate against Cameron.