FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference.
TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions.
TWU has only lost one game this season, and in their four all-time meetings, the Pioneers have never lost to UAFS.
TWU started off strong in the first quarter. While the Pioneers trailed only at the 8:46 mark in the first quarter, 2-1, they responded with a 26-point explosion in the opening quarter — the most points scored in a quarter all season for TWU.
Ashley Ingram kicked off the scoring for the Pioneers, connecting on two free throws to ignite the offense. After Ingram's free throws, the Pioneers scored back-to-back unanswered buckets — a jump shot by Brielle Woods and a layup by Scout Huffman.
The four-point push launched the Pioneers' offensive attack, with everyone making an impact. The Pioneers defense proved to be impactful as well, as TWU grabbed three steals in the first quarter alone.
TWU continued its scoring frenzy, holding UAFS to 16 points again in the second quarter, while the Pioneers scored 18 points to close out the half.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers hit their largest lead of the half at 14 points after Sadie Moyer hit a jumper and Ingram answered with two made free throws.
After a layup by the Lions, TWU entered halftime with a 12-point lead.
The Pioneers maintained their strong lead heading into the third quarter. UAFS drew within five with two minutes remaining in the quarter, but two free throws by Moyer quickly put the Pioneers back up by seven. Then, to close the quarter, Moyer hit back-to-back jumpers to give TWU a 10-point lead.
TWU continued to step on the gas in the fourth quarter on defense and offense. A two-pointer by Jordan Jackson elevated the Pioneers to a 15-point lead with five minutes remaining on the clock.
The Lions answered with a layup, but Moyer quickly made two free throws to put the Pioneers back on top by 15.
Despite a small push from the Lions, the Pioneers maintained their composure, never faltering in their defensive pressure.
Ingram closed the game with two made free throws to close the game and solidify the 11-pint win for the Pioneers.
Moyer led the way for the Pioneers, scoring a season-high 24 points in the win on 50% shooting from the field. In the win, Ingram recorded her second double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds. Additionally, Ingram shot 11 free throws on the night and went 100% from the free throw line.
Huffman and Ngozi Obineke added 13 points, and Jackson rounded out the double-digit scoring with 12 points.
Ingram also recorded a season-high three assists. On defense, Woods and Jada Celsur led the way with three steals each.
"We clicked on offense tonight, sharing the ball and making good shot selection decisions," TWU coach Beth Jillson said. "I am proud of how we continue to grow as a team. Our defense ignites our offense and helps led us to success on long road trips."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.