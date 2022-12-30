TWU Pioneers Logo

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference.

TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you