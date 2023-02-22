Texas Woman's clinched Game 3 against Texas A&M International 1-0.
The Pioneers (9-4, 5-1), with only one run in the game, defended their territory until the very last inning. The game was rescheduled to start Wednesday afternoon, when Denton brought sun and wind to Dianne Baker Field after mild showers in the early morning.
Alyssa LeBlanc (5-2) started and ended Game 3 for the Pioneers in seven innings. LeBlanc recorded 10 strikeouts over the Dustdevils (7-10, 3-3) and allowed only two hits.
Several Pioneers were defensively savvy Wednesday afternoon to prevent the Dustdevils from scoring. Catcher Delaney Boley led the Pioneers with nine putouts, followed by Kennedy Marlow, Ciana Rodriguez and Lauren Trinh with three putouts each.
Offensively, the Pioneers recorded five hits and only three strikeouts. Two of those hits were made in the fourth inning, when the Pioneers scored the game's only run.
In the bottom of the fourth, Tylar Lane was the first to bat and hit a single down the infield line, and a fielding error from the Dustdevils left Lane on second base. Next to the plate was Delaney Boley, who decided to sacrifice bunt to give Lane the chance to advance to third. Lane made it to third, and shortly after scored the run with a single to right field from Avery Boley.
"I feel good about the getting three wins at home — a sweep is a sweep — but I want the girls to work harder and maintain focus," coach Gay McNutt said. "The third game in a series is hard and we've been reinforcing and practicing for games like this since preseason."
The Pioneers will be back in action on Saturday at 6 p.m. to take on Lubbock Christian in Lubbock, followed by a pair of games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
