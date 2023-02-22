TWU Pioneers Logo

Texas Woman's clinched Game 3 against Texas A&M International 1-0.

The Pioneers (9-4, 5-1), with only one run in the game, defended their territory until the very last inning. The game was rescheduled to start Wednesday afternoon, when Denton brought sun and wind to Dianne Baker Field after mild showers in the early morning.

