CANYON - The deepest postseason run in Texas Woman's University basketball history come to an end Saturday.
The Pioneers couldn't sustain their early fourth-quarter lead in a 78-73 NCAA Division II South Central Regional loss to host West Texas A&M.
TWU trailed by eight in the final 46 seconds before cutting it 74-73 after a pair of free-throws, but the 19th-ranked and Lone Star Conference regular season champion Buffs pulled away in the final moments.
TWU, which finished second in Lone Star play and won its first NCAA Tournament game in program history on Friday when it beat Metropolitan State in overtime, finished the season with a 20-9 mark.
West Texas A&M (25-10) advanced to face Lubbock Christian in Sunday's regional championship game for trip to the Sweet 16.
Sadie Moyer, who scored 26 points in Friday's win for TWU, followed up with a 28-point performance in Saturday's losing effort.
TWU took 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter appeared ready to knock of the tournament hosts before the traditional regional power flipped the switch.
The Buffs, who beat TWU 61-50 in the regular season, committed just five turnovers were nearly perfect from the charity stripe (19 for 20).
Karley Motschenbacher led four Buffs in double figures with 16 points.
TWU outrebounded the Canyon school 38-33 and regularly went to the free-throw line, hitting 25 of 32 attempts.
Keslyn King scored 19 points for TWU and Ashley Ingram had 11 points.
TWU trailed 74-71 with 17 seconds left when King fired a a would-be tying 3-pointer in-and-out of the cylinder and the Buffs hit a series of free-throws to hold off the Pioneers.
TWU was picked 11th in the preseason Lone Star Conference poll before nearly winning the tradition-rich conference, a resurgaence the helped coach Beth Jillson earn LSC Coach of the Year honors and Ingram LSC Freshman of the Year.
