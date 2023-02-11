TWU Pioneers Logo

The Texas Woman’s basketball team continues to rewrite the history book.

Their 57-48 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday was their 23rd victory, setting the program record for most wins in a season. The former record, 22, was originally set during the 2010-11 season and matched last year, with the 22nd win coming in the postseason.

