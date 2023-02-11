The Texas Woman’s basketball team continues to rewrite the history book.
Their 57-48 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday was their 23rd victory, setting the program record for most wins in a season. The former record, 22, was originally set during the 2010-11 season and matched last year, with the 22nd win coming in the postseason.
The Pioneers broke the record with four more games remaining in the regular season.
TWU (23-1, 18-0) remained undefeated in the Lone Star Conference with a season sweep against TAMUK (14-10, 11-7).
In a similar story to Thursday night’s game, the Pioneers got off to a stagnant offensive start. The first quarter saw TWU shoot 28% from the field but trailed only 12-9 after the period.
To open the second quarter, Sadie Moyer quickly cut the deficit to just one point, 12-11, on a made jumper. Brielle Woods answered the offensive call two minutes later and connected on a 3-pointer to bring the Pioneers closer, 16-14, after two Javelina buckets.
The Pioneers weathered a three-minute scoring drought by tightening up on defense and allowing just five points in that span of time.
Moyer broke the drought with two free throws, which sparked a 6-0 run over the next two minutes. In the run, Scout Huffman made two timely baskets. Huffman’s second basket cut the Javelinas’ lead to two points.
Moyer hit two free throws to again cut it to two points, after a TAMUK bucket with 17 seconds left in the first half. However, the Javelinas hit a last-second 3-pointer to send TWU into the locker room down by five points.
Insert fight. Insert heart. Insert teamwork. Add those three together and you have the Pioneers’ third quarter performance.
Brielle Woods got the Pioneers rolling in the first 15 seconds of the third quarter on a made 3-pointer.
With seven minutes on the clock, a jumper by Ashley Ingram cut the Javelinas’ deficit to just one point. Then, one minute later, another basket by Ingram tied the game at 34.
It took just 20 seconds for the Pioneers to take the lead off a layup by Sadie Moyer.
In the remaining minutes of the third quarter, TWU continued to build upon the lead. Ngozi Obineke scored four points in a row to extend the Pioneers’ advantage to six points, 40-34, with a minute remaining in the quarter.
Ariyanna Hines made a timely basket to send the Pioneers into the final quarter ahead by seven, 42-35.
The Pioneers’ scored 19 points in the third quarter and held TAMUK to just seven, marking the 12th time this season the Pioneers have held their opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter.
After taking the lead in the third quarter, TWU would never trail again.
Ingram gave the Pioneers their largest lead of the game at nine in the opening 40 seconds of the quarter.
The Javelinas drew within five with 48 seconds on the clock. After two free throws by Ingram, TAMUK had possession, but on the inbounds pass, Woods grabbed a timely steal for the Pioneers.
TAMUK tried to extend the clock with fouls, but TWU’s stifling defense held them scoreless for the remaining 30 seconds of the game.
Two free throws by Moyer and two by Obineke sealed the win for the Pioneers, 57-48.
Moyer led TWU with 13 points, followed by Ingram with 11 points.
TWU outrebounded TAMUK 36-33. Huffman led the Pioneers on the boards with seven. Woods led the Pioneers on defense with three steals, while Huffman grabbed two.
TWU will go on the road for its next game at Angelo State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
