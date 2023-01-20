Sadie Moyer has stopped to think about just how far TWU has come over the course of her four seasons playing for the Pioneers a few times recently.
The senior guard was a key member of TWU’s team that won just 10 games in the 2019-20 season.
The Pioneers have been on the rise ever since. They won a game in the South Central Regional of the Division II NCAA tournament a year ago for the first time.
The exciting part for Moyer and the Pioneers is they are even better in their 16th season under coach Beth Jillson.
TWU cracked the top 10 of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll on Tuesday when it checked in at No. 9.
The Pioneers turned around two days later and beat No. 17 West Texas A&M 62-52 to extend their winning streak to 14 games. TWU (16-1) will look to keep that winning streak going Saturday when the Pioneers host Lubbock Christian at 2 p.m. at Kitty Magee Arena.
“It’s been an honor to be a part of the growth of the program,” Moyer said. “I trusted coach Jillson and have seen it all come together. It’s great to look back and see how much we have grown.”
Jillson credits that growth largely to the chemistry her team has developed and the focus it has maintained through the year. Winning 14 straight games isn’t easy on any level of college basketball.
And while the Pioneers don’t want to think about it now, that run does raise the question — could this be the TWU team that finally breaks through to win a regional?
Eight teams play in each regional with one team advancing to the Elite Eight.
The Pioneers have played in the regional three times under Jillson without winning the event.
“Every year there is a possibility we could make it through,” Jillson said. “This team is extremely connected and works hard day in and day out. They are very selfless. We have a lot of versatile players who can score.
“We are a complete team with depth that is humble and knows that on any given night, we can get beat if we’re not locked in and ready. We’re trying to continue to grow.”
TWU has come a long way already behind a roster loaded with players from the Denton area.
Sophomore forward Ashley Ingram leads TWU with an average of 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and is from Bridgeport. Moyer played for Union in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and is adding 15 points per game.
Moyer, who scored 34 points in a win over Texas A&M-International this season, is an outlier in being from outside the greater Denton area. Her family has moved to Texas since she arrived at TWU.
“We want to keep the great talent here in Denton,” Jillson said. “It’s so much fun for them to play in front of their families. That makes it really special.”
Those local players have fit well into Jillson’s program. She emphasized team bonding off the floor and hard work on it.
TWU’s players attribute their success to Jillson’s approach.
“A lot of it is our work ethic,” Ingram said of the reasons behind TWU’s success this season. “You can’t take a day off in practice. If we have one of those days, we hold each other accountable. We have the mentality that we are going to get better and see ourselves as underdogs.”
The Pioneers may view themselves that way, but it’s becoming harder and harder not to see Jillson’s team as anything other than one of the elite programs in Division II college basketball.
TWU is winning consistently and bringing in more and more talented players. The Pioneers beat Metro State in overtime in the South Central Regional last year and took West Texas A&M to the wire before falling 78-73.
TWU’s win over the Lady Buffs this week is just the latest sign that the Pioneers are in position to build on what they accomplished last season. TWU is alone atop the Lone Star overall and East Division standings and is looking for its first regular-season conference title since 2010-11.
TWU doesn’t plan on breaking from its approach as the possibility of adding to its list of accomplishments under Jillson becomes more realistic.
“We focus on growth opportunities throughout the year,” Jillson said. “It’s not about wins and losses, it’s about how we can grow and make each other better. We are never too good to continue improving. This is a very humble group that is hungry to get better daily.”
That is exactly what TWU has done, making the possibility of getting back to the NCAA regional tournament and breaking through to win it seem realistic.
“We got a taste of what winning was like last year,” Moyer said. “We wanted to build on that.
“This is a great team. We could be the ones to do it.”
