TWU basketball 1

TWU is in the midst of a historic season under coach Beth Jillson. The Pioneers have won 14 straight games and cracked the top 10 of the Division II national poll this week.

 Greta Rechner/TWU

Sadie Moyer has stopped to think about just how far TWU has come over the course of her four seasons playing for the Pioneers a few times recently.

The senior guard was a key member of TWU’s team that won just 10 games in the 2019-20 season.

Beth Jillson mug

Beth Jillson
Sadie Moyer

TWU senior guard Sadie Moyer is in her fourth season with the Pioneers and has been a key contributor to the program's rise the past two seasons.
TWU basketball 2

Former DeSoto standout Brielle Woods is just one of several TWU players from the DFW area who are playing key roles for the Pioneers.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

