The Texas Woman’s basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday as the Pioneers begin turning their attention to building on a memorable campaign.

TWU will open the year at the Tip Off Tourney, hosted by Montana State-Billings from Nov. 3-5, when the Pioneers will face Minnesota State-Mankato, MSU-Billings and the University of Mary.

