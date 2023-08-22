The Texas Woman’s basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday as the Pioneers begin turning their attention to building on a memorable campaign.
TWU will open the year at the Tip Off Tourney, hosted by Montana State-Billings from Nov. 3-5, when the Pioneers will face Minnesota State-Mankato, MSU-Billings and the University of Mary.
Minnesota State-Mankato was ranked No. 11 in the final Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Poll last season, while MSU-Billings received votes.
“We were excited to receive an invite to the Tip Off Tourney,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “Starting off the year with great opponents will set the tone for a competitive year and prepare us for tough Lone Star Conference action. With an exciting roster full of experienced returners, dynamic transfers and tenacious freshmen, we cannot wait to get to work during the preseason to prepare for a successful season.”
After the Tip Off Tourney, the Pioneers return home to host the Conference Challenge, welcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents Western Colorado and MSU-Denver on Nov. 10 and 11, respectively. TWU will host top RMAC program Colorado School of Mines on Nov. 16.
TWU will travel to Henderson State on Nov. 25 in Arkadelphia, Ark., where the Pioneers last defeated the Reddies in 2007.
“Our opening season nonconference schedule includes competition against strong opponents,” Jillson said. “With three games at home during the first part of the season, we look forward to being back in Kitty Magee Arena in front of our home crowd.”
The Pioneers open Lone Star Conference action Nov. 30 on the road at Midwestern State before completing the road trip at Cameron on Dec. 2.
TWU plays its first home conference games on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 against Western New Mexico and Eastern New Mexico, respectively.
The Pioneers travel to Searcy, Ark. to face Harding on Dec. 19. TWU narrowly lost to the Bison last year in overtime and have not played in Searcy since 1999.
The Pioneers return home for a three-game home stand against UT Tyler (Dec. 30), Arkansas-Fort Smith (Jan. 4), and Oklahoma Christian (Jan. 6).
TWU will travel to St. Mary’s on Jan. 11 and St. Edward’s on Jan. 13.
The Pioneers host Texas A&M-Kingsville on Jan. 18, as they look to build on a four-game win streak against the Javelinas. Texas A&M International comes to Kitty Magee Arena on Jan. 20.
The Pioneers will then go on the road for a four-game road trip. They face West Texas A&M on Jan. 25, Lubbock Christian on Jan. 27, Oklahoma Christian on Feb. 1 and UAFS on Feb. 3.
St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s visit TWU on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, respectively. The Pioneers are 5-0 against the Hilltoppers and 4-0 against the Rattlers.
TWU’s final road trip of the regular season comes on Feb. 15-17, as the Pioneers travel to Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Pioneers host their final home stand of the regular season from Feb. 22-24 against Angelo State and UT Permian Basin for Senior Day.
TWU’s final game of the regular season will be on the road on Feb. 29 against UT Tyler.
The Pioneers won the LSC regular season title last season when they finished 26-6 after falling to Angelo State in the LSC title game and to Lubbock Christian in its opening game of the NCAA South Central Region tournament.
“It’s a new year,” Jillson said. “We are looking forward to working hard and bringing our best on and off the court.”
