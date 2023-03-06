TWU vowed to bounce back from a tough loss in the Lone Star Conference tournament final on Sunday.
The Pioneers found out exactly what their path looks like to reach that goal a few hours after falling to Angelo State at the Comerica Center.
TWU earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament. The Pioneers will face Lubbock Christian, the No. 7 seed, in a first-round game at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Angelo State is hosting the eight-team event.
TWU is seeded high than it ever has been in the regional tournament. The Pioneers won the LSC regular season title and appeared as if they were on their way to following up by winning the conference tournament before falling to Angelo State.
TWU led by 15 points in the second half before the Rambelles rallied for a 63-62 win.
The Pioneers had a shot to win the game at the buzzer but couldn’t convert.
“It stings, burns and is hard to lose a close one, but it will make us better,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “We will grow from it.”
TWU is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and earned a regional bid in back-to-back seasons for the first time. The Rambelles are the No. 1 seed.
Sophomore forward Ashley Ingram is averaging 14.4 points per game to lead TWU and scored 22 in the Pioneers loss in the C-USA title game.
Ingram and junior forward Scout Huffman were both named to the LSC all-tournament team.
TWU beat Lubbock Christian 84-49 in the second round of the LSC tournament.
“This is a great way to grow,” Ingram said after TWU’s loss in the title game. “We have learned from our previous games. We will have more fight in us after the sting of losing this game.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
