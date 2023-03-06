TWU seeding story
TWU forward Ashley Ingram accepts a plaque after being named to the Lone Star Conference All-Tournament Team on Sunday. Ingram and the Pioneers earned the No. 2 seed in the South Central Regional and will face Lubbock Christian on Friday at Angelo State.

 TWU sports information

TWU vowed to bounce back from a tough loss in the Lone Star Conference tournament final on Sunday.

The Pioneers found out exactly what their path looks like to reach that goal a few hours after falling to Angelo State at the Comerica Center.

