For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Texas Woman's University basketball team is bound for the Lone Star Conference Championship game with an 84-39 rout of Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Brielle Woods started the first quarter with three triples to set the tone early for TWU (26-4). Woods' 3-pointers opened the flood gates of offense for TWU, as the Pioneers scored 22 points in the opening quarter.
Not only did the Pioneers dominate on offense in the first, but they also came ready with the defensive assignments. TWU held Lubbock Christian (22-10) to seven points in the first quarter — their second-lowest quarter of production this season.
To close the first, Sadie Moyer drained a triple to put the Pioneers ahead by 15 points, 22-7.
Keslyn King opened the second quarter with a jumper, assisted by Scout Huffman, to increase the Pioneers' lead to 17, 24-7. King's bucket would ignite a 17-2 run for TWU over eight minutes of the quarter.
TWU's defense played a huge factor in their success on offense, because as the Lady Chaps missed shots, the Pioneers were securing the rebound and controlling the pace on offense.
The Pioneers made three 3s in the second quarter, by Huffman, Jada Celsur and Sadie Moyer. Moyer put the exclamation point on TWU's dominating second quarter by swishing a 3, assisted by Woods, in the final three seconds of play to give the Pioneers a 34-point advantage, 49-15, heading into halftime.
The 49 points were their highest first-half total this season, and 15 was the Lady Chaps' lowest first half this season.
TWU kept the energy high and the offense on fire in the second half, picking up right where they left off after halftime.
A triple by Moyer and a layup by Ashley Ingram kept the Pioneers at a comfortable 30-point lead to start the third.
While TWU was dominating from deep, the wealth was really shared, as Ingram, who has made just three threes all season, went two-for-two in back-to-back shots from downtown to give the Pioneers a 38-point lead with 3:51 left in the third quarter. Ingram would then score her third basket in a row to give the Pioneers their largest lead of the game at 40 points, 63-23, with 3:13 on the clock.
In the final minute of the third, Leila Patel joined in on the 3-point party off an assist by Ngozi Obineke to make it 66-29.
A steal and coast-to-coast layup from Woods would end the third, giving the Pioneers a 39-point lead headed into the final quarter, 68-29.
The final quarter was all TWU, as they lead by 30 or more points throughout the entire quarter.
TWU would hit its largest lead of 40 two more times — once at the 5:17 mark off a 3 by King, 77-37, and then again off a layup by Obineke with four minutes left in the game, 79-39.
Celsur owned the final word from downtown for TWU, draining a triple in the final 1:30 to give the Pioneers their most 3-pointers of the season at 13.
On the day, TWU went 13-18 from 3, shooting a season-high 72.2% and setting an LSC Championships record for highest 3-point percentage in any LSC Championships contest, breaking the record set in 2006.
Patel scored the final basket of the game for TWU off an assist from Ariyanna Hines to seal the 35-point win, 84-39, the Pioneers' largest margin of victory this season.
The win sends the Pioneers to the championship game for the first time since 2011, when the Pioneers won it all.
TWU set a season-high assist mark of 23 in the win and outrebounded the Lady Chaps 42-30. Additionally, the Pioneers held LCU to 1-of-14 from the 3-point line and 29.3% from the field.
Woods and Ingram led the Pioneers with 17 points each. Woods was perfect from the floor, going 7-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from downtown.
Along with her seven points, Ingram grabbed 12 rebounds, recording her sixth double-double of the season, and added five assists.
Moyer scored 15 points, while King and Patel both added nine. King led the Pioneers with six assists.
The Pioneers will meet Angelo State in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Comerica Center.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.