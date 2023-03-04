TWU Pioneers Logo

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Texas Woman's University basketball team is bound for the Lone Star Conference Championship game with an 84-39 rout of Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Brielle Woods started the first quarter with three triples to set the tone early for TWU (26-4). Woods' 3-pointers opened the flood gates of offense for TWU, as the Pioneers scored 22 points in the opening quarter.

