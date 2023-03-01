TWU will be surrounded by familiar faces and in a comfortable environment when it opens play in the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament on Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The school is bringing a bus load of students, its pep band as well as its dance team and anticipates a host of other supporters to make the short drive.
The hope is that comfortable situation will help the Pioneers deal with the unfamiliar challenge of being the favorite in the eight-team tournament that will run through Sunday.
TWU (24-4) won the LSC regular season title for the first time in program history and is the No. 1 seed. The Pioneers enter their 6 p.m. game against St. Edward’s (14-16) as the tournament favorite.
“Winning the regular season gives us confidence, but we also have a target on our backs,” senior guard Keslyn King said. “We need to prove that we are still No. 1, not just in the regular season but in the conference tournament as well.”
TWU is taking that challenge seriously, especially after the Pioneers lost in the opening round of the conference tournament last year.
King is one of several returning players who played in TWU’s loss to UT-Tyler a year ago. The Pioneers recovered from that loss and went on to win a game at the South Central region tournament.
TWU coach Beth Jillson is confident in where the Pioneers stand as they look to make another postseason run, despite dropping their last regular season game. TWU beat UT-Tyler on its senior night to clinch the conference title.
The Patriots won the rematch on their home floor to cap the regular season. TWU is ranked No. 11 in the Division II Media National Poll and No. 16 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s rankings.
The Pioneers climbed to the top of the South Central Region rankings for the first time in program history on Wednesday.
“We’re in a good spot right now,” Jillson said. “We have put in the work. That’s what I love about this team.
“We do want to play with a chip on our shoulder and an edge, but we are also humble and understand that if we don’t put in the work and are not prepared and ready, we’ll get beat.”
TWU has relied on the inside-outside combination of Ashley Ingram and Sadie Moyer throughout the season. Ingram leads the Pioneers with an average of 14.2 points per game, while Moyer is adding 13.8.
TWU has beaten St. Edward’s twice already this season. The Hilltoppers are led by Morgan Gary, a transfer forward from Northern Arizona who is averaging 11.4 points per game.
Jillson doesn’t believe getting past St. Edward’s will be easy, let alone making a run through the tournament.
“Six of the eight teams are ranked in the region,” Jillson said of the LSC tournament field. “The top teams in our conference can play for a national championship. It’s that competitive of a league. There are no easy games.”
TWU has met the challenges the league presents on its way to winning the LSC regular season title. Reaching that milestone has the Pioneers feeling good about their chances in the conference tournament that will take place in their backyard.
“I’m excited,” King said. “We’re all coming in with confidence and are ready to play.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.