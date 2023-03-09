TWU regional advance

TWU forward Scout Huffman takes a shot during the Lone Star Conference tournament earlier this season at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Pioneers will open play in the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday in San Angelo.

 TWU sports information

TWU coach Beth Jillson and her players vowed to not let a tough loss in the final of the Lone Star Conference tournament derail the rest of their season just a few days ago.

The Pioneers will get a chance to reach that goal on Friday when they open play in the South Central Regional of the NCAA Division II national tournament.

