TWU forward Scout Huffman takes a shot during the Lone Star Conference tournament earlier this season at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Pioneers will open play in the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday in San Angelo.
TWU coach Beth Jillson and her players vowed to not let a tough loss in the final of the Lone Star Conference tournament derail the rest of their season just a few days ago.
The Pioneers will get a chance to reach that goal on Friday when they open play in the South Central Regional of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
TWU (26-5) is the No. 2 seed in the eight-team regional that will be played on the campus of Angelo State in San Angelo. The Pioneers will face No. 7 seed Lubbock Christian (22-10) in the opening round at 2:30 p.m.
TWU won the Lone Star Conference regular season title and appeared as if it would follow up by winning the conference tournament. The Pioneers were up 15 in the second half against Angelo State before the Rambelles came back for a 63-62 win in thriller.
TWU had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but couldn’t convert.
“We have a lot of season left,” Jillson said after the game. “This is what you play for, March Madness. We have to turn the page and get ready for that.”
TWU will find out if it has reached that goal when it takes on Lubbock Christian for the second time in the postseason. The Pioneers rolled to an 84-49 win over the Lady Chaps in the semifinals of the LSC tournament.
TWU is ranked No. 19 in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll. The Pioneers are making their fourth appearance in an NCAA regional and will look to build on their run to the LSC tournament title game.
“This is a great way to grow,” TWU sophomore forward Ashley Ingram said. “We have learned from our previous games. We will have more fight in us after the sting of losing this game.”
Ingram and Sadie Moyer, a senior guard, were both named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-South Central Region team ahead of the regional tournament.
Ingram is averaging 14.4 points per game, while Moyer is adding 13.7.
Sophomore forward Grace Foster is averaging 16.1 points and 9.1 rebounds to pace Lubbock Christian.
TWU played one of its best games of the season when it went 13-for-18 from 3-point range in its win over the Lady Chaps in the LSC tournament.
The Pioneers will look to return to that form after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Angelo State that prevented the TWU from sweeping the LSC regular season and tournament titles.
“It stings, burns and is hard to lose a close one, but it will make us better,” Jillson said. “We will grow from it and will be in the regional tournament.”
