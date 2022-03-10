A winter storm took away a potential share of the Lone Star Conference regular season title for Texas Women’s University.
The Pioneers, now the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II South Regional at West Texas A&M, hopes a downpour of their own can lead to a program milestone.
When TWU (19-8) faces fifth-seeded Metropolitan State (22-8) on Friday at 7:30 p.m in Canyon, it will be aiming for its first NCAA win.
It’s a familiar foe.
TWU clipped the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school 86-83 in overtime on Nov. 13 in Denver.
“That feels like a season ago,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said of the first TWU-MSU meeting. “We’re both a lot different, but I think we match up well with them.”
Back in November, little was expected of TWU by its conference peers.
The Pioneers were picked 11th in the Lone Star preseason poll before a group of veterans and the emergence of the league’s Freshman of the Year flipped the script.
Led by freshman and former Bridgeport star Ashley Ingram (14. 6 points per game), TWU went 12-3 in Lone Star Conference play and was on the cusp of a share of the regular season title before a winter storm caused the cancelation of its penultimate game against Oklahoma Christian.
The cancellation ultimately elevated West Texas A&M to the conference’s sole champion. Texas A&M-Commerce and TWU, who each played one less game than West Texas A&M, tied for second.
It was enough to for Jillson to earn Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for honors for the time in her 15 seasons at TWU.
Jillson, who also led the Pioneers to the NCAA Tournament in 2011 and 2016, deflected credit to a team that includes Ingram and fellow All-LSC selections Sadie Moyer (13.1 ppg) and Brielle Woods (8.3 ppg).
“We had a lot of carry-overs from last year, more experience,” Jillson said “This team has done a great job of being resilient and responding. They want to always be their best.”
TWU was bounced in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament last week after being upset 59-46 by UT-Tyler, but the Pioneers’ resume kept their season alive.
Among the Pioneers’ quality regular season wins was their 57-54 win over Texas A&M-Commerce, which held the nation’s No. 1 ranking.
LSC members Commerce, which has since dropped to seventh, Lubbock Christian (No. 9) and West Texas A&M (No. 17) are ranked in the Division II Top 25. TWU is receiving votes.
Metropolitan State, which is also receiving votes, comes in against the Pioneers after winning the RMAC Tournament.
Moran Griego, the RMAC Tournament MVP, is ready for the rematch.
“This is the perfect game for us, the one we wanted,” Griego said.