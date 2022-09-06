Texas Woman's University
Buy Now

Texas Woman's University TWU monument sign

 Jeff Woo/DRC

With the start of fall sports, the Texas Woman's University athletic department has added two athletic trainers to the Pioneers' staff.

With the addition of new sports, the Pioneers welcomed Sulema Lopez to the staff. Lopez joined this staff this fall in a contracted position with Wise Health System/Fit-N-Wise, TWU's new preferred medical providers.

Recommended for you