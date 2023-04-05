TWU's Kyla Podges and Alix Pierce

Gymnasts Kyla Podges (left) and Alix Pierce stand for a portrait at Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denton.

 Elias Valverde/The Dallas Morning News

With laser focus and no show of fear, Alix Pierce, 22, a gymnast at Texas Woman’s University, begins her routine on bars. She glides from low bar to high bar. Her teammates shout words of encouragement. She flies off the bar into several twists and turns and sticks the landing.

The TWU gymnastics team is perfecting its routines for the upcoming USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships in Denton, April 6-8.

TWU's Alix Pierce

Gymnast Alix Pierce soars through the air on the bars during a practice at Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denton.
TWU's Kyla Podges

Gymnast Kyla Podges warms up during a practice at Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denton.
TWU's Alix Pierce

Gymnast Alix Pierce smiles with her teammates as they break from a huddle during practice at Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denton.
TWU's Kyla Podges
Gymnast Kyla Podges flips as she practices a floor routine at Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denton.
