Bailey Turner fired a five-hit shutout in the nightcap, leading the way in the TWU softball team's doubleheader split with No. 18 Oklahoma Christian on Friday at home. The Pioneers (6-14, 1-5 Lone Star Conference) won the nightcap 1-0 after falling 2-0 in the opening game.
The win was the first time that Oklahoma Christian (20-4, 5-1) has been shut out this season.
"Bailey Turner was stellar for us tonight," TWU coach Amber Barker said. "We needed her to go the distance in both games and she did just that. We had some good hits and some that didn't go our way, but we kept fighting. This team is resilient and found a way to keep fighting. I'm proud of our fight."
In the opening game, OC got both of its runs off the bat of Katelyn Dunckel, who had a first-inning RBI triple put the Eagles on the board and whose third-inning RBI single closed scoring for the day.
Turner scattered eight hits over her seven innings of work in the opener, walking none and fanning six.
Tara Solomon picked up a pair of hits in the nightcap and scored the game's lone run on an RBI single by Sydney Johnson in the third inning. Turner followed with her five-hit shutout, fanning seven and walking only one — her lone free pass in 14 innings of work on the day.
The Pioneers return to Dianne Baker Field on Sunday, hosting Cameron in a noon doubleheader.