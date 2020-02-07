TYLER — TWU suffered a pair of tough losses on Friday on the opening day of the Texas A&M-Commerce/UT Tyler Invitational, falling 15-2 to Texas A&M International (1-6) and 6-1 to Arkansas-Monticello (0-1).
In the opener, TAMIU's Paige Sasser held the Pioneers to just four hits, with the Pioneers' lone sustained offensive inning coming in the third as an RBI triple by Makayla Cook and an RBI single by Tara Solomon gave TWU (2-5) its lone runs of the contest.
Meanwhile, TAMIU strung three big innings together to provide all the margin it would need to claim the victory. Tatum Stover fell to 0-1 on the season after allowing four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Paige Tamayo collected two of TWU's four hits, while a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Greene in the sixth helped TWU avoid a shutout.
Bailey Turner took the loss, going the distance and allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits, fanning six.
The Pioneers return to action at noon Saturday against No. 23 Arkansas Tech before facing host UT Tyler at 4:30 p.m.