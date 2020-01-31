CONROE — The TWU Pioneers opened the season at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational facing the NCAA Division II defending national champions Augustana Vikings.
After the Lady Vikings scored the first run to start off the game. The Pioneers answered back as sophomore infielder Paige Tamayo singled, allowing teammate Avery Williams to score.
Coach Amber Barker said she was pleased with the team's performance.
"In Game 1, we successfully took care of all sides of the ball," she said. "We pitched well, played strong defense and hit the ball well."
From there the Pioneers kept up the strong play, outscoring the defending champs 3-2.
In Game 2, it was a different story as the Pioneers struggled to stop Pitt State, allowing a season-high 13 runs.
Barker noted that the team "struggled early on the defense."
"It took a while for our bats to come alive, but they fought hard to come back and it didn't just roll over," she said. "I was proud of our fight all day today. We do it all again tomorrow, and the competition will be just as good, so we'll need to bring our best game."
The Pioneers scored seven runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough as they lost this one 13-9.
The Pioneers take on Arkansas Tech and Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday.