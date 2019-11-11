For the second consecutive year, TWU’s soccer team will host a first-round game of the Lone Star Conference women’s soccer championship tournament. The Tuesday night quarterfinal brings West Texas A&M back to Pioneer Soccer Park for a 7 p.m. tilt.
TWU (14-4, 10-3 LSC), which captured the fourth seed in the postseason tournament, defeated fifth-seed West Texas (10-7, 9-4) earlier in the regular season, 1-0, on Oct. 10 on a goal from freshman Jaycee Fuller and a defensive line that shut out the Lady Buffs.
Dallas Baptist is the regular season champ and received a first-round bye.
The remaining seeds include No. 2 St. Edward’s, No. 3 Lubbock Christian, No. 6 Angelo State and No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults (ages 18 and older), $5 for students (ages 5-17), and free for students with a valid school ID from a Lone Star Conference institution.