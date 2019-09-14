SHAWNEE, Okla. — With Texas Woman's and Oklahoma Baptist tied at 0-0 entering the final 15 minutes of their Saturday afternoon showdown, Pioneer forward Haley Ward became the difference, netting the game-winning goal in the 76th minute, securing a third-straight victory for the Pioneers.
"I'm proud of our team and how we battled against a very good Oklahoma Baptist team," coach Babak Abouzar said. "We had some adversity thrown at us in our first match away from home, but we had some players step up when their names were called and that was great to see."
Ward, an All-Region selection a year ago, has started the new season much like the last. Over the course of the team's first three matches, Ward has scored three goals and has tallied an assist to lead the Pioneers' offensive attack.
"Haley is a goal scorer," Abouzar added. "She didn't shy away from that moment today."
In goal, Daniela Marin recorded a match-high eight saves in almost 80 minutes of action as she combined for the shutout with Sarah Campbell who shut the door on the Lady Bison.
Riley Sutton tied a match-high four shots as Maddi Nolton and Jaycee Fuller each connected on a shot on goal.
The Pioneers will travel to Washington to face Western Washington and Concordia in their final two matches before conference play.