Behind the goalkeeping of Daniela Marin and two goals each from Haley Ward and Keely Chapman, TWU defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
“Keely came in, had her first career start, had two goals,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “Haley Ward is Haley Ward — it was a collective effort.”
While the Pioneers outshot the Lady Eagles 26-8, it was their defense that helped create the scoring opportunities. Anchoring the defense was Marin who recorded four saves in goal for her second-straight clean sheet.
“Dani has been a very, very good goalkeeper this season,” Abouzar said. “Thus far this season, she’s come out with some great saves — when she’s called upon, she makes them.”
Chapman, Ward and Maddy Harper led the barrage of shots with the trio combining for 14 shots. In addition to placing her lone shot on frame, Kaylee Rekieta also collected an assist on Ward’s first goal of the match. Jaycee Fuller also added an assist to the stat sheet, setting up Chapman’s second goal of the match.
Next, the Pioneers will hit the road on Thursday when they visit Lubbock Christian in the first of a two-match road trip.