ODESSA — TWU got back in the win column with some offensive power in a 4-0 shutout over UT Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon.
TWU (7-2, 3-1 LSC), which dropped a 2-1 decision on Thursday at Lubbock Christian, rebounded with a tireless work ethic to get a Lone Star Conference road victory.
“This was a much-needed win after Thursday’s result,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “We came out with a different mindset and mentality heading into this game.”
TWU scored early to build a 2-0 lead at the half. UTPB (0-7, 0-4 LSC) was awarded a free kick after a TWU foul, but the Pioneers were able to gain possession and counter very quickly with Jazmine Navarro dribbling down the left side of the field. Navarro played a great ball into Haley Ward, who crossed the ball to Kaylee Rekieta, who then scored in the upper left side of the goal.
Then at 25:07, the reverse pairing happened with Rekieta assisting on a goal by Ward, her team-leading seventh of the season.
“During halftime, we talked about really wanting to make sure we improved in the second half on the simple things, the work rate, the effort that we needed to build momentum,” Abouzar said.
The Pioneers continued to pressure the Falcons after the intermission and scored again at the 59:51 mark when Navarro notched her second goal of the year. “This was a nice goal from Jazmine,” Abouzar said. “She did a great job of moving this ball and finishing. We’ve been talking to her about taking her space and dribbling. With UTPB focused on Haley, Jaz dribbled up from basically midfield and took her space and got her shot to put us up 3-0.”
A pair of newcomers — Jaycee Fuller and Abigail Martinez — completed the scoring.
The Pioneers outshot the Falcons, 22-3, with 11 being on frame. Navarro led with five shots followed by Ward at four.
Senior keeper Daniela Marin went the distance for the clean sheet, her fifth out of all nine TWU games this season.
”We are focused on taking one game at a time and we talked about the importance of getting three points on the road,” Abouzar added. “We were able to accomplish that this afternoon and give us some confidence and momentum for next week’s home game against West Texas which is going to be a battle.”
Next on the slate for TWU is a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup against West Texas A&M at Pioneer Soccer Park.