Sadie Moyer and Scout Huffman turned in matching 16-point performances while Kam Daily grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, but TWU was unable to overcome a slow start in a 67-51 loss to Midwestern State on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to be back on the court tonight," assistant coach Jake Stevens said. "This group has overcame a lot of adversity for us to be able to have a chance to compete. Being the first game in over a month, rust was to be expected, but I felt like we made some strides, especially in the second and fourth quarter. The slow start to the game put us in a hole early and we pressed a bit out of the gate. We'll make some adjustments and be ready to go tomorrow."
The Mustangs held an 8-4 advantage with 6:09 remaining in the opening quarter and finished the quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 20-4 advantage. However, the Pioneers (0-2, 0-1 Lone Star Conference) rallied in the second quarter, cutting the MSU advantage 24-16 after a pair of free throws by Amaya Briggs; but the Mustangs closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 31-16 lead into the half.
MSU (6-2, 5-2) pushed its lead over 20 in the third quarter, but TWU outscored MSU 21-15 in the fourth quarter, although it wasn't enough.
The Mustangs outshot TWU 42.9% to 33.3% from the floor, holding a 40-32 rebounding edge. The Pioneers edged MSU 8-6 in fast-break points, but the Mustangs held advantages in points off turnovers, points in the paint and second-chance points.
TWU and MSU will conclude their two-game series at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.