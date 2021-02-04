Jordan Jenkins scored 17 points, while Ma'K'La Woods scored 15 points to move into sole possession of 24th place all-time in the Pioneers' career scoring charts, but the Texas Woman's University basketball team (3-5, 3-4 Lone Star Conference) was unable to overcome a slow first quarter start against No. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1, 9-0), falling 77-54 to the Lions on Thursday night inside the A&M-Commerce Field House.
TWU was held without a field goal for the opening 9:49, opening the game on an 18-1 run before Jenkins buried a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play in the quarter. The Lions pushed ahead in the second quarter, leading by as many as 27 points (41-14) with just over two minutes to play in the half before the Pioneers were able to cut the margin to 20 just before halftime.
TWU turned in a strong third quarter, outscoring the Lions 17-13, but TAMUC pulled away in the fourth to lock down the 77-54 win.
Kendall Lentz led the Pioneers with six rebounds, while Amaya Briggs dished out a team-high six assists.
The Pioneers and Lions will conclude their series on Saturday, Feb. 6, in a 2 p.m. contest inside Kitty Magee Arena in Denton.