Jordan Jenkins and Ma’K’La Woods both pitched in 19-point nights, Sadie Moyer added 15 and Kendall Lentz added 10 as the Texas Woman’s University basketball team (1-7, 1-7 Lone Star Conference) exploded in the third quarter to surge past Angelo State (1-7, 1-7), winning 73-58 on Tuesday afternoon inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“The third quarter was the difference in the game,” coach Beth Jillson said. “With a great defensive effort, we were able to get stops and extend the lead. We shot the ball with confidence and had multiple players step up on the offensive end.”
TWU jumped on the board first, scoring the first five points of the game, but ASU immediately responded with an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead. The Rambelles led until the 2:04 mark of the quarter, when a jumper by Ma’K’La Woods gave the Pioneers a 14-13 advantage. ASU was able to knot the game with 1:28 to play, but Moyer knocked down a pair of freebies to pull ahead 18-16 after the opening quarter.
The Pioneers pushed their lead to five and led the entirety of the second quarter, with Angelo pulling to within one point on three separate occasions and pulling to within two (35-33) at the half.
Sawyer Lloyd’s 3-pointer put the Rambelles on top right out of the gate in the third quarter, but the Pioneers took flight and pushed the lead to double figures (48-38) on a Woods lay-up with 4:43 to play and extended the lead to 17 (58-41) going into the fourth quarter.
Angelo was able to cut the TWU lead to 12 on four separate occasions, but the Pioneers were able to keep ASU at arm’s length and hold on for the victory.
The Pioneers outshot ASU 52 to 39.7% from the floor, and made the most of their trips to the free-throw line, shooting 82.4% from the charity stripe. TWU held a 38-25 rebounding edge. The Pioneers held a 15-12 advantage in points off turnovers, a 7-4 advantage in second-chance points. TWU held the Angelo State bench scoreless.
The Pioneers will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 4, traveling to Commerce for a 5 p.m. matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce.