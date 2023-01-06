Texas Woman's defeated St. Mary's University by 30 points on Thursday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers (12-1, 7-0) rode an explosive second half to their highest margin of victory this season, defeating STMU 83-53.
After being on the road for four straight contests, the Pioneers gave their fans a warm welcome back home.
While the Pioneers got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just 13 points and shooting 26.67% from the field, they improved in the second quarter.
Ashley Ingram gave the Pioneers their first double-digit lead of the game at 4:22 in the second quarter on a made layup, assisted by Ngozi Obineke.
Then, TWU struggled to score and allowed the Rattlers (5-8, 1-6) to tie the game at 26 apiece with one minute left in the half.
Nevertheless, the Pioneers closed the half on back-to-back made baskets. After a good free throw by STMU, Jada Celsur received the inbound pass. She flew up the right side of the court and scored a coast-to-coast layup. Jordan Jackson followed suit and scored a layup to close the second quarter.
TWU entered halftime with a four-point lead, 30-26.
Halftime proved to be a game-changer for the Pioneers. After trading baskets for the first two minutes of the third quarter, an Ingram jumper ignited an 8-0 run for the Pioneers.
Then, back-to-back made 3-pointers by Sadie Moyer broke the game open.
Moyer's second 3 gave TWU an 18-point lead with 3:44 left in the third. Then, Brielle Woods found her rhythm and hit her first 3 of the game to give the Pioneers their first 20-plus point lead.
Woods' 3 opened the door for an 11-0 run for the Pioneers to close the quarter.
In the third quarter, TWU exploded for 35 points — their most points in a single quarter in program history since NCAA women's basketball officially switched to four quarters in the 2015-16 season.
With a 29-point lead, 65-36, the Pioneers entered the fourth and final quarter of action.
Obineke did not waste much time in the fourth to put the Pioneers ahead by 31, as she scored a jump shot in the first 20 seconds of action.
The Pioneers hit their largest lead of the game twice. First, Grace Lowery connected on free throw to push TWU to 35. Then, at the 3:43 mark, Jordan Jackson drained a 3 to give the Pioneers a 35-point lead after giving up a basket.
Scout Huffman scored two buckets to close the game, pushing the Pioneers to a 30-point dominating win over the Rattlers.
TWU scored a season-high 52 points in the paint. They also shot a season-high 53.2%.
The Pioneers also tied their season high in assists with 17. Obineke recorded a season-high three assists, while Jada Celsur led the ball distribution with four assists.
Ingram topped the offense for the Pioneers with 21 points. Moyer and Obineke both scored 16 points in the win. Along with her 16 points, Moyer went 4-4 from the free throw line and went 5-9 from the field.
Huffman rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Pioneers with 12. She also led the Pioneers on the board with six rebounds. Ariyanna Hines and Obineke each grabbed five rebounds.
On their way to 83 points, Woods added eight points, Jackson scored five, Celsur finished with four and Lowery recorded one point.
"While we got off to a slow start, I am so proud of how we came out in the third quarter," TWU coach Beth Jillson said. "Everyone responded and made incredible adjustments. Tonight also continued to emphasize we are successful when we share the ball. Thirty-five points in the third quarter and 17 assists on the game shows our players' commitment to growth."
