TWU Pioneers Logo

SALT LAKE CITY — Two matches played, two matches won for Texas Woman’s volleyball, as the Pioneers went undefeated on the final day of the Westminster Invitational on Saturday.

TWU (2-2) opened the day with a three-set sweep of Purdue Northwest (1-2). Then, the Pioneers defeated Saint Martin's (2-2) in a five-set thriller to close the invitational. TWU leaves Salt Lake City with a solid start to the 2023 season, going 2-2 overall at the invitational.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags