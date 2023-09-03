SALT LAKE CITY — Two matches played, two matches won for Texas Woman’s volleyball, as the Pioneers went undefeated on the final day of the Westminster Invitational on Saturday.
TWU (2-2) opened the day with a three-set sweep of Purdue Northwest (1-2). Then, the Pioneers defeated Saint Martin's (2-2) in a five-set thriller to close the invitational. TWU leaves Salt Lake City with a solid start to the 2023 season, going 2-2 overall at the invitational.
"The tournament was everything we needed it to be and set us up for success in our tough Lone Star Conference," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "We chose to play in the invitational because we knew we would play top-level Division II teams. All four games this weekend gave us a chance to practice various scenarios — winning in five sets, a sweep, being down and battling back. I am proud of how we responded and how we grew this weekend."
The Pioneers began Saturday with their first three-set sweep of the 2023 season. TWU outscored Purdue Northwest 60-35 and held the Pride to hitting just .063 on the day. On the other side, the Pioneers recorded 46 kills and hit .290 in the match.
TWU returned to action in the afternoon against Saint Martin's and closed the Westminster Invitational with their first five-set victory of 2023.
In the match against the Saints, Tori Woods hit a career-high 22 kills. The Pioneers also dominated at the net, as Kady Hansen recorded a career-high seven total blocks and Eduarda Dutra finished with a career-high six total blocks.
The career and season highs continued to pour in for the Pioneers. Grace Reynolds closed the match with a career high 33 kills and a career high 15 digs, and Luna França recorded a season-high 20 digs.
The Pioneers are back in action next weekend at their home opening tournament, Denton Volleyfest. TWU opens the first day of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Ouachita Baptist in Kitty Magee Arena.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.