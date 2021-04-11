CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Madeline Gose opened the day with a career-high 9.8625 to claim an individual national championship on vault, while Isabel Goyco closed the day tying her career-high with a 9.925 on floor, capturing an individual national championship in that event as the Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team turned in a stellar performance on the final day of the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships at the Show Me Center.
“I am so proud of every individual who competed today. They represented for our team incredibly well,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “It’s exciting to be bringing two individual titles back to Denton!”
The participants opened on vault and beam for the opening rotation, and Mara Johnson turned in a 9.725 to tie for fifth in the event. Gose was the seventh of eight gymnasts to compete in the event, and her career-best mark held through the final performance to give TWU its first national title of the day.
Beam ran simultaneously, and Gose led off for TWU with another stellar performance, scoring 9.850. Steelie King followed with another big performance, putting up a 9.825, giving Gose part of a three-way tie for second and placing King in fifth. Gose’s 9.850 was just .0625 points behind event winner Anna Kaziska of Southeast Missouri.
Maddie Griffith was TWU’s sole competitor on bars, and narrowly missed her own career-high with a second-place 9.8625, falling just .0135 points behind event winner Taylor Ann Wilson of Centenary.
On floor, Gose opened with a 9.875 to tie for second place. After Gose set the mark, Kaziska matched it on the next routine, and the scores held until Goyco took to the floor for the final routine of the day for her championship-winning performance.
In all, the Pioneers claimed two of four event titles and turned in three second-place finishes in today’s final competition.