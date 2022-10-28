The Texas Woman's volleyball team topped the Lone Star Conference's third-ranked Texas A&M International in five sets Friday night.
The Pioneers improved their overall record to 14-11 and conference record to 5-8. The Dustdevils are now 19-6 overall and 10-2 in the conference.
They opened the first set against the Dustdevils by fighting for every point like it was their last. Set 1 ended 25-21, as the Pioneers took the lead early in the match.
In Set 2, the Dustdevils fought back, holding the Pioneers to a .237 hitting percentage. Although the Pioneers tried closing the 24-14 gap, the Dustdevils took the set 25-18.
After exchanging several points in Set 3, the Dustdevils were down by six points, 14-8. A scoring run closed the gap to 14-13, but the Pioneers continued to push to close the set 25-20.
In Set 4, the Dustdevils found their momentum on defense, holding the Pioneers to a hitting percentage of .184. The Dustdevils decisively closed the set 25-16.
The Pioneers opened the final set with a two-point lead. Point-for-point, the Pioneers and Dustdevils defended their sides of the court. In a 14-14 tie, the Pioneers relied on their two lead hitters Trixie Oche and Tori Woods to close the match 16-14.
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Oche, who cashed in a season high of 12 kills. Woods also recorded 12 kills, followed by Monica Wood with a season high 10 kills for the night.
With the help of Lizzy Reed posting 27 assists and Kiana Reed with 24 assists, the Pioneers registered 60 total kills, hitting at .181.
Defensively, Wood tallied four blocks against the Dustdevils, followed by Oche and Myracle Stockman with three blocks each. Woods made an impressive appearance at the net, recording a season high of three blocks for the Pioneers.
"I'm proud of our team's ability to make changes throughout the match," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "We had a lot of players make plays on rallies that could have gone either way. I thought our setters played great defense and made some key adjustments in the third set."
Yanely Pabon remained consistent and reliable, according to Huebner. Pabon clocked 27 digs and the Pioneers' only service ace of the night.
The Pioneers are set for a match against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday at 1 p.m.