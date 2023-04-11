TWU Pioneers Logo

PORTALES, N.M. — Texas Woman's (20-23, 12-20) caught a taste of the summer heat this afternoon in Portales, New Mexico.

The Pioneers opened the Lone Star Conference series in a doubleheader to Eastern New Mexico (23-24, 15-20) only to fall to the Greyhounds 2-1, followed by a 4-3 loss in Game 2.

