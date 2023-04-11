PORTALES, N.M. — Texas Woman's (20-23, 12-20) caught a taste of the summer heat this afternoon in Portales, New Mexico.
The Pioneers opened the Lone Star Conference series in a doubleheader to Eastern New Mexico (23-24, 15-20) only to fall to the Greyhounds 2-1, followed by a 4-3 loss in Game 2.
The series will return to Greyhound Softball Field on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to cap off the series.
Early in the first inning, the Greyhounds took the lead off a home run to left field. The Pioneers shortly followed suit in the top of the second as Delaney Boley knocked one out of the park through center field.
In a tied ball game, the Greyhounds scored the final run of Game 1 with a home run to right center in the fourth inning.
The Pioneers defense held out for the remainder of Game 1 to stop the Greyhounds from scoring.
Alyssa LeBlanc (13-10) started in the circle for the Pioneers and pitched for six innings. LeBlanc allowed four hits, two runs, and a single walk. Twelve Greyhounds were struck out by LeBlanc in a total of 96 pitches.
In Game 2, the Greyhounds added three runs to the board in the bottom of the third to put the Pioneers in a tough spot. The Pioneers brought in relief for pitcher Janyssa Ramos (2-7) after 2 2/3 innings of work. Allison Gonzalez threw for the remainder of game two for 3 1/3 innings.
The Greyhounds proceeded to extend their lead in the fourth inning with one additional run for a total score of 4-0.
In the final inning, the Pioneers looked to salvage Game 2 by scoring three runs back-to-back.
Avery Boley singled and advanced to second on the throw, while Ciana Rodriguez advanced to third. Then, Makana Morton came in to pinch run for Avery Boley. Bomb squad member LeBlanc was brought in to pinch hit for Alexys Ginegaw and sent a home run to right field for three RBI, to conclude the Pioneers scoring efforts.
Defensively, the Pioneers totaled a combined 36 putouts and 10 assists.
