The Pioneers closed the final game of their series with a 9-1 loss to UT Tyler in six innings Wednesday afternoon at Dianne Baker Field.
Texas Woman's moves to 16-17 on the season with a Lone Star Conference record of 10-14.
LSC Hitter of the Week Alyssa LeBlanc led off for the Pioneers with a home run in the bottom of the first inning. LeBlanc recorded her 14th home run of the season against the Patriots.
TWU held the Patriots (31-4, 19-2) scoreless in the second inning. In the third inning, with runners on first and second base, UT Tyler pushed back with a single through the left side to score one, followed by a double down the left field line for two more runs to bring the score to 4-1.
In the bottom of the third innings, the Pioneers tried to answer. Tylar Lane recorded her lone hit of the day to advance LeBlanc to second base, but both Lane and LeBlanc were left stranded.
Yet again, TWU stopped the Patriots from adding runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn't long before UT Tyler continued its scoring, recording three runs in the fifth inning.
By the sixth inning, the Patriots totaled nine runs, 12 hits and no errors to close Game 3.
Allison Gonzalez, who started in the circle for the Pioneers, is now 1-2 on the season.
Kelsie Briggs saw action in the circle in the fourth and fifth innings, while Jules Malis faced two batters in the fifth.
As a team, the Pioneers tied the Patriots in total putouts with 18. Avery Boley registered six putouts to lead the Pioneers, while Lane, Delaney Boley and Ciana Rodriguez recorded three putouts each.
The Pioneers will go on the road to face Midwestern State in a weekend showdown at 4 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls. The LSC series will conclude in a doubleheader on Sunday, with Game 1 beginning at 2 p.m.
