Avery Williams and Paige Tamayo both had two-hit afternoons, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (0-2) was unable to overcome timely hitting by Southeastern Oklahoma (2-0), dropping a pair of games by the score of 11-0 and 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Dianne Baker Field.
Tatum Quaker fanned nine, walking only one in the opening game and allowed just one earned run. Seven errors, however, allowed the Savage Storm to plate 10 unearned runs, as the Savage Storm plated three in the first, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth innings. The Pioneers threatened offensively but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities, leaving two runners on base in three different innings.
Southeastern jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the nightcap after a five-run second inning, before TWU got on the board in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Alexys Ginegaw. However, Southeastern answered with a run in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 6-1, the game’s final score. Jalee McDonald took the loss in the nightcap after allowing six runs on nine hits, fanning three.
The Pioneers return to action on Friday, Feb. 12, facing Montevallo in a 10 a.m. contest and Pittsburg State in a 12:30 p.m. contest at the UT Tyler tournament.